Five new Texas counties are welcoming the text-to-911 service.

Citizens in Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio and Brewster counties are now able to text 911 directly in case they are unable to make a phone call.

To use the service, you must enter 911 in the "To" field, compose the message and hit send. People are asked to use simple language, no abbreviation or slang.

Once you have sent the message, a text asking for the individual's location will be sent, then a text session will begin. If texting is unavailable at that time, a message will prompt you to dial 911 instead.

Citizens are asked to only use 911 text services in specific emergency situations. Examples of this are when the person is deaf or hard-of-hearing or when speaking out loud might be dangerous.

This line also provides an alternative in cases like child abduction, active shooter or domestic abuse.

As of August 1, 2019 the text service is only available with the four major wireless carriers: Sprint, T-Mobile, At&T and Verizon.