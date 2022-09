Mother holding baby shot, killed by husband during domestic violence investigation, Harris County sheriff says

The man was a military recruiter, the sheriff said. An NCIS agent was injured when gunfire was exchanged.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies in a shootout, the sheriff said.

The initial shooting scene happened on Tullich Run in the Balmoral community sometime before 4 p.m.

The sheriff said the husband was a military recruiter and NCIS investigators showed up at their home to talk to the woman about domestic violence claims.

The husband was not at the home when investigators arrived. They stepped outside for a few minutes and that's when the husband came home, ran inside the house with a gun, and shot and killed his wife as she carried their baby, the sheriff said.

The baby was still in her arms when investigators found her. The baby was not injured.

The sheriff said at some point during the incident, the man was holding another one of their children but that child was also not injured.

An infant that was inside the home where incident occurred is safe. Another agent was also on-scene, but does not appear to be injured. It appears it was HC Pct 4 deputies that encountered the suspect somewhere near Mist near Jones. Male, believed to be the suspect is deceased. https://t.co/8jDiGFEfjC — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 22, 2022

After he shot his wife, the husband ran out of the house and that's when he encountered several NCIS agents. There was a shootout between the husband and the agents that led to at least one agent and the husband being injured, the sheriff said.

The injured agent was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

The husband got into his vehicle and headed towards northwest Harris County where Precinct 4 deputies caught up with him.

At some point, the husband got out of his vehicle with his gun, according to Gonzalez. He exchanged gunfire with deputies and was shot and killed.

One neighbor who knew the husband said he is in disbelief that this happened.

"I was like, 'no way that can’t be. Maybe somebody else, but not him,'" Andrew Ologban said. "He seemed like a cool, relaxed chill guy.”

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and NCIS are investigating.

NCIS gave KHOU 11 the following statement regarding the incident:

"We can confirm that an NCIS Special Agent was shot and wounded by a male subject today at a residence in Humble, Texas, while conducting a victim interview in connection with a domestic violence investigation. The Special Agent was transferred to a local hospital and is in stable condition. A second NCIS Special Agent on scene returned fire on the subject, who managed to flee and drive away. The victim in the domestic violence investigation was shot and killed by the subject during the incident. NCIS has confirmed the subject is now deceased. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and loved ones. We also pray for a speedy recovery for our wounded Special Agent. Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further at this time. We will provide additional information as more details are confirmed."

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.