What exactly is this dangling creature seen in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas — There’s a question stirring on social media in Texas – what exactly is that creature?
The video was posted to the Texas Nature Trackers Facebook page. That’s a program with Texas Parks and Wildlife.
The post said the creature was found dangling in the air on a single thread of webbing and looks a little like a worm inside of an ice cream cone. Others guessed it was something from out of space!
The most common answer from people was that it was a bagworm.
We’ll check with Texas Parks and Wildlife to see what it truly is. So stay tuned!
Here's our mystery critter of the week. Found dangling in the air on a single thread of webbing, this case housed some kind of larvae -- it reminded us of a bagworm case, but what do you think? We truly have no idea at this time but we are working on it -- give us your best guess and we'll do some research on our end, too -- not even iNaturalist had a good suggestion for this!Posted by Texas Nature Trackers - Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept Program on Friday, August 4, 2023
