U.S. Customs and Border Protection warns against travelers importing peppers and tomatoes

TEXAS, USA — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and CBP Agriculture Specialists are warning against the importation of peppers and tomatoes after nine agriculture seizures.

The seizures which happened during the week of Thanksgiving were made in El Paso at the ports of entry.

The violators were fined $2,400 along with having their prohibited items seized.

CBP Agriculture Specialists warn that the inspections of imported tomatoes, pepper fruit, seed lots, and transplants entering all U.S. ports are done to prevent the introduction of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus, a virus that causes severe fruit loss in tomatoes and peppers and is spread through contaminated tools, hands, and plant-to-plant contact.