Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

This useful dashboard tracks the conditions of the Texas power grid.

HOUSTON — When the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, all eyes turn to the Texas power grid.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

These are a snapshot of conditions in the ERCOT system. The timestamp on each indicates when the information was last updated.

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.