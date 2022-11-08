Texas woman rescued moments before car swallowed by sinkhole

The woman was hospitalized with minor injuries.

EL PASO, Texas — Firefighters and bystanders came together as heroes Tuesday to rescue a woman moments before her car got swallowed up in a flooding sinkhole.

Working together, they pulled her out of the back window right before the vehicle became submerged.

It happened in El Paso, Texas after the sinkhole opened up due to a water main break.

The massive size of the sinkhole was revealed Wednesday when crews removed the vehicle and worked to repair the water main break.

