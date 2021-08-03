Texas wins award for top-performing state in job creation and capital investment

"I am proud to accept the Governor's Cup for a ninth year in a row on behalf of the business owners, entrepreneurs, and skilled workforce that keep Texas the economic engine of America. This record-breaking achievement would not have been possible without the local, regional, and statewide economic development teams who work to expand economic opportunity in Texas, nor would it have been possible without the companies that choose to invest and create more jobs throughout our state. Despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen what Texas can achieve when we foster an environment that empowers people to succeed. The Texas model continues to inspire entrepreneurs and innovators and attract job creators from across the country, and I look forward to spurring more job growth and opportunity for all Texans in every corner of our great state."