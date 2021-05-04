Texans have until April 14 to renew vehicle title and registration

Texans have until the end of the day on April 14 to complete overdue transactions, the Texas DMV said. There is no grace period after the deadline.

TEXAS, USA — Texans with an expired vehicle title and registration have until April 14 to renew without potentially facing a penalty, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV).

On March 16, 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order waiving certain vehicle title and registration requirements. That order is set to expire on April 14. After April 14, law enforcement may begin issuing citations to motorists with expired vehicle registrations. There is no grace period after the deadline, according to TxDMV.

TxDMV is also reminding Texans to complete any overdue transactions now.

Here's how you can renew your registration:

TxDMV has laid out three different ways for Texans to update their vehicle registration:

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. You can save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector. Motorists choosing to renew by mail need to allow adequate time for mail delivery and processing.

In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Important reminder: Texans will need to get a passed vehicle inspection before applying for a registration renewal unless the vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

According to TxDMV, the expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

TxDMV does not cover services such as issuing driver's licenses or state ID cards. Texans needing to renew a driver's license or state ID should contact Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).