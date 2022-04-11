Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride

The teen requested a ride from Portland to Rockport but woke up at a house in Sinton after being offered a drink by the driver, police said.

SINTON, Texas — A South Texas Uber driver was arrested Friday, April 8, after a teen said he was kidnapped during a ride, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Rivera said the 16-year-old requested a ride from Portland to Rockport Wednesday, March 23. 44-year-old Uber driver Jaime Javier Morin picked the teen up in Portland.

The teen told police the driver offered him a drink shortly after getting into the vehicle. The teen later woke up at a house in Sinton, 31 miles away from where he requested to go, police said. The teen did not know where he was when he woke up and ran to a nearby house and called for help.

Investigators with the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office interviewed the teen and verified his story, Rivera said. Investigators got a search warrant for the driver's home and shortly after, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to a spokesperson from Uber, Morin was quickly taken off the platform once the investigation began.

“We are appalled by the reported details of this driver’s actions," said the spokesperson. "His access to the Uber platform was removed as soon as our ongoing background screening technology picked up the charges, and we are committed to helping law enforcement on their investigation.”

He has been charged with indecency with a child, Rivera said. He remains in the San Patricio County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: