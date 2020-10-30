Texas Supreme Court Justice Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle sworn in

She will replace Justice Paul Green.

AUSTIN, Texas — The newest Texas Supreme Court justice has been sworn in.

Gov. Greg Abbott gave the oath to Rebeca Aizpuru Huddle at 10 a.m. Oct. 30. He appointed her on Oct. 15.

According to Texas Executive Women, she served as a Justice on the Texas Court of Appeals for the First District after she was appointed by Gov. Rick Perry in 2011 and elected in 2012.

Huddle reportedly helped author more than 400 reasoned majority opinions and she adjudicated the merits of more than 1,000 appeals and original proceedings.

Huddle will replace Justice Paul Green who retired over the summer.

