Texas among most stressed states in U.S., study says

The Lone Star State ranked No. 2 in terms of work-related stress and No. 4 for family-related stress, according to the study.

TEXAS, USA — Hey Texans, feeling stressed lately? You're not alone.

According to a study from WalletHub, Texas ranks as the ninth most-stressed state in the U.S.

To calculate each state's stress level, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key metrics. The data set ranged from average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Texas' total score came out to a 53.38, but ranked as the second-highest work-related stress state and the fourth-highest in terms of family-related stress. Texas also tied Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming for the most average hours worked per week.

Here is how Texas ranked among other contributing factors to the stress score:

11th – Percentage of adults in fair/poor health

5th – Median credit score

30th – Housing Affordability

13th – Percentage of Population Living in Poverty

25th – Divorce rate

11th – Crime rate per capita

23rd – Psychologists per capita