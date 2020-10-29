'Monica's Law' Texas Protective Order Registry established across Texas

The Protective Order Registry known as Monica's Law, established by State Representative Brooks Landgraf, is now live across Texas.

ODESSA, Texas — The Protective Order Registry known as Monica's Law, established by State Representative Brooks Landgraf is now live across Texas.

The online database, which lists protective orders issued by Texas courts is live in all 254 Texas counties.

Monica's Law comes as a result of domestic violence with, victims' privacy protections in place.

The database, named in honor of Monica Deming, an Odessa mother murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2015, has more than 1,800 protective orders entered into the registry by the court clerks.

Brooks Landgraf says that the information gap on offenders of domestic violence is now filled with Monica's Law.

“The Texas Protective Order Registry fills in an information gap that existed between the courts, law enforcement, and the public as it relates to protective orders arising from incidents of domestic violence. Now, repeat offenders of domestic abuse won't be able to hide their crimes by moving from county to county, because every court and law enforcement agency in the state will have access to a complete database of all protective orders.”