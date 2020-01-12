Texas Gas Service holds inclusion and diversity virtual job fair

The event will help people understand the company's goals and its culture.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Gas Service along with its parent company One Gas will host a virtual inclusion and diversity job fair.

The event will be held on December 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. People will be able to learn about One Gas and its culture.

The public will also get to understand the One Gas subdivisions, which are Texas Gas Service, Oklahoma Gas Service and Kansas Gas Service.

Recruiters will be available to speak to about open positions within the company.

“We know this has been a trying year for many, and we are pleased to offer this career fair to meet interested applicants,” says Seth Smiley-Humphries, Inclusion and Diversity Director, ONE Gas. ” We are committed to hiring a diverse workforce and advancing our inclusive culture. Applicant resumes will be used to fill open positions.”