Texas Department of Transportation launches Digital Highway Sign Contest

TEXAS, USA — Are you creative? Do you want to share your message about safe driving?

Then now is your chance to in the Digital Highway Sign Contest launched by the Texas Department of Transportation.

The contest is asking for the most creative message related to drunk/drugged driving, texting while driving, not wearing seatbelts, and/or speeding.

The deadline for Texans to enter this contest is Dec. 8 and there is no limit to the number of entries.

The top 10 entries will be posted on social media to be voted on by the public.

A "like" or a "share" will be a point and the top three winners will see their message in bright lights over highways across the state.