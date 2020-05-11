Texas Department of Transportation issues call to action, End The Streak TX

The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a call to action, called End The Streak TX.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Transportation has issued a call to action, called End The Streak TX.

This call to action is to inform drivers of ending the streak of daily deaths on Texas roads.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, more than 70,000 people have lost their lives on Texas roadways, comparing close to 10 deaths a day.

In 2019, a person lost their life every two and a half hours.

So, to help bring awareness to ending the streak of daily deaths on Texas roads, TxDOT has issued a call to action to end the streak before Nov. 7.

To make this possible, TxDOT is asking the community to:

Buckle up.

Don't speed.

Don't drive distracted.