Texas Department of Public Safety increases road enforcement for spring break

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing road enforcement during spring break as part of OPERATION CARE.

Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, speeders, and people not wearing their seatbelts as well as other violations.

Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw expresses how even though spring break is a time of fun, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly.

“Spring break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly. The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law.”

The Texas DPS is also offering tips on how to have a safe and responsible spring break: