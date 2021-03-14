Texas Department of Public Safety increases road enforcement for spring break

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing road enforcement during spring break as part of OPERATION CARE.
Troopers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, speeders, and people not wearing their seatbelts as well as other violations.
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw expresses how even though spring break is a time of fun, the Texas Department of Public Safety wants everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly.
“Spring break can be a time of fun, but we want the people of Texas, and visitors to our state, to enjoy themselves responsibly. The public can help our Troopers by driving safely and obeying traffic laws. DPS will join other law enforcement agencies in patrolling our highways to help keep them safe from reckless drivers or anyone who is not following the law.”
The Texas DPS is also offering tips on how to have a safe and responsible spring break:
- Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, designate a driver or take alternate transportation.
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped.
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones.
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
- If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.