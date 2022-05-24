14 children and 1 teacher were killed in the Uvalde school shooting, officials confirm

The 'active shooter' was reported shortly after noon at the school in Uvalde, which is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to local officials. There are several others, both students and adults, being treated for injuries.

The alleged shooter was killed, local police confirmed. He has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. It is believed that shooter acted alone.

Uvalde officials say the shooting started at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday at a building at Robb Elementary that houses 2nd, 3rd and 4th graders. All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire.

In an update at 4:15 p.m., officials said families of the deceased were being notified and services were being offered.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Bexar County Sheriff's Office, San Antonio Police Department, FBI and Texas DPS, among others.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 that 15 people were transported there. Earlier, the hospital reported two of those people were dead upon arrival.

Uvalde CISD said parents could pick up their students up at the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification.

Governor Abbott first confirmed the fatalities in a tweeted video around 3:30 p.m. saying in part:

"The shooter was Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde. It's believed that he entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle, but that is not confirmed according to my most recent report. He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. [the shooter], he himself, is deceased, and it's believed that responding officers killed him."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg also tweeted his condolences:

Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone. Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde.



San Antonio has sent mass casualty resources to the region and will do all we can to help our neighbors heal. — Mayor Ron | Get vax’d! 💪 (@Ron_Nirenberg) May 24, 2022