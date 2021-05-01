Temporary waiver on Texas driver's license ends in April

If you have been needing to get your Texas driver's license or identification card renewed, but have been unable to, have no fear.

TEXAS, USA — If you have been needing to get your Texas driver's license or identification card renewed, but have been unable to, have no fear.

The deadline for the temporary waiver on expired licenses will end on Apr. 14.

Originally granted in March 2020 by Gov. Greg Abbott, a temporary waiver was put in order to waive expired driver's licenses and identification cards due to the COVID-19 pandemic.