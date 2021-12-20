15-year-old arrested after shots fired at Lubbock mall

There were no serious injuries in the shooting at South Plains Mall but one person was grazed by a bullet.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police in West Texas on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy after shots were fired a day earlier at a mall.

Lubbock police said two people suffered minor injuries when shots were fired Sunday at 5:35 p.m. in a common area of South Plains Mall.

Police say one person was grazed with a bullet and another was injured while leaving the scene.

The teen who was arrested has been charged with aggravated assault.