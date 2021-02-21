State Representative Brooks Landgraf demands rescind authorization over electric rate hikes, Public Utility Commission of Texas

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas demanding a rescind of authorization over electric rate hikes.

Landgraf addresses the lack of leadership and oversight of ERCOT in the letter along with how many Texans were left in the cold without power.

“You already left the taxpayers out in the cold with your lack of leadership and oversight of ERCOT. And yet, while they were still shivering in their homes, you decide to take more money out of their wallets -- food from their mouths -- in order to pay for mistakes made by your agency. I think not.”

Landgraf goes on to state that Texans cannot allow a market to be exploited when the ones doing the exploiting are at fault.