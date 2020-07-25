Senator Jose Menendez delivers letter to Texas officials over deaths of Fort Hood soldiers

Sen. Jose Menendez delivered a letter asking for an investigation for the deaths of Army PVT. Gregory Morales and PVT. Mejhor Morta, to Texas officials on Friday.

TEXAS, USA — Sen. Jose Menendez has delivered a letter to Texas officials, Gov. Greg Abbott, Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, and Legislative Liaison to the Secretary Scott D. Mras, demanding an immediate and full investigation into the discovery of the remains of the two missing Fort Hood soldiers, Army PVT. Gregory Morales and PVT. Mejhor Morta.

The remains of these soldiers, which were found a few miles outside of the Fort Hood Army base, are under suspicion of foul play.

Along with calling for an investigation into the deaths of Morales and Morta, Menendez is also demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into how the cases of Gregory Morales, Vanessa Guillen, and Mejhor Morta is being handled.