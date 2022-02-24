Coast Guard helicopter rescues 9 workers during oil rig fire at Sabine Pass shipyard

Workers were medically assessed at the scene by Acadian EMS with no injuries reported. The Port Arthur Fire Department will maintain the scene until further notice.

SABINE PASS, Texas — Nine workers escaped injury Thursday afternoon after being plucked from atop a burning oil rig by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in Sabine Pass, Texas.

The Coast Guard confirmed they had rescued nine people in total from the rig.

Crystal Homes with the Beaumont Police Department says at 12:35 p.m., a citizen saw smoke and called 911.

Port Arthur police notified the fire department, Port Arthur Office of Emergency Management, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation and Marine Unit, Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management and the General Land Office, all of whom responded.

The Jefferson County Marine Unit is housed in Sabine Pass and was one of the first to get there. They did an aerial assessment and relayed this to the coast guard.

The workers were medically assessed at the scene by Acadian EMS and there were no injuries reported.

Port Arthur Fire Department will maintain the scene with fire watch until further notice.

The fire is burning itself out, however the company will have work to lower the platform for it to be fully inspective, according to Holmes.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

The workers who were rescued were only about 100 feet from the fire according to Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie who had briefed on the situation.

A crew from Coast Guard Station Sabine as well as the helicopter was on the scene according to the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.