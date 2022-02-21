'People can't cyber bully me': Texas A&M coach Sydney Carter responds to critics of her attire

Coach Carter's courtside attire sparked controversy online with some stating her pink pants worn during a game were unprofessional.

DALLAS — Sydney Carter, a former DeSoto girls basketball standout and now a women's basketball coach at Texas A&M University, has been in the headlines recently for her courtside attire, and now she's responding to her critics.

"People can't cyber bully me at the end of the day, because I operate under favor," Carter told WFAA in a one-on-one interview.

While Carter often shares pictures of her gameday attire online, it was this image of her wearing pink pants and high heels that launched a discussion about what is considered professional attire in the workplace.

Carter wore the pants during a recent Texas A&M game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

"Basketball and fashion are near and dear to me," Carter said, explaining her reasons for merging two passions. "When I was a little kid, I got my first pair of knee-high boots in the third grade and I wanted to wear them everyday."

She wore them so often, her teacher gave her the nickname "Boots."

.@Sydney_Rene, the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball coach who was criticized for her courtside attire goes 1:1 with me discussing what authenticity looks like to her.



Her pink pants sent the internet into a frenzy as some questioned what professionalism looks like.#SydneyCarter pic.twitter.com/6wCps6Lt5C — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 20, 2022

She believes her story is much more than fashion and what's considered professional. She hopes it inspires others to continue to be confident.

"You don't have to apologize for being yourself," Carted said. "I can't help at the end of the day when I walk out and I have curves. I gotta take them with me everywhere I go."

“At the end of the day, people can’t cyber bully me, I operate under favor.”



I went 1:1 with @Sydney_Rene, the @AggieWBB basketball coach criticized for her courtside attire.



Her words might help you get your Monday started on a bright note.#SydneyCarter @WFAADaybreak pic.twitter.com/3WJCrWdYXH — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 21, 2022