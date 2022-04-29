Gov. Abbott, Texas leaders approve $495.3 million to continue Operation Lone Star operations

Funding for the program has been scrutinized after questions regarding its efficacy.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen approved the transfer of $495.3 million to continue Operation Lone Star and other operations at other state agencies.

The funds will go toward the deployment of the Texas National Guard as well as addressing border security needs. Future funding will also be evaluated, the governor's office said in a press release.

"Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border," said Gov. Abbott. "Texans’ safety and security is our top priority, and we will continue fighting to keep our communities safe. This additional funding ensures the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans the border security strategy they demand and deserve."

Gov @GregAbbott_TX and other state leaders just approved transferring $495.3M from other state agencies to continuing paying for Operation Lone Star, the Governor’s border initiative. Here’s a breakdown of where that money’s coming from. #txlege pic.twitter.com/XfippKCHR2 — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) April 29, 2022

Gov. Abbott's office added that the governor has taken the following actions at the border:

Securing $4 billion in funding for Texas' border security efforts

Launching Operation Lone Star and deploying thousands of National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers

Arresting and jailing illegal migrants trespassing or committing other state crimes in Texas

Allocating resources that include acquiring 1,700 unused steel panels to build the border wall in Texas

Signing a law to make it easier to prosecute smugglers bringing people into Texas

Signing 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking in Texas

Signing a law enhancing penalties for the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl

Issuing a disaster declaration for the border crisis

Issuing an executive order preventing non-governmental entities from transporting illegal immigrants

Taking legal action to enforce the Remain in Mexico policy

Taking aggressive action to secure the border as President Biden ends Title 42 expulsions, including busing migrants to Washington, D.C.

Signing memoranda of understanding between the State of Texas and the States of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas to enhance border security measures that will prevent illegal immigration from Mexico to Texas

Texas politicians and law enforcement have expressed different conclusions regarding the efficacy of the governor's program. Now more than a year into Operation Lone Star, authorities are still dealing with a high number of migrants at the border.