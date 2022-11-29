Fort Worth woman, who was reunited with family after 51 years, forgives person she says kidnapped her

Her life changed forever thanks to a DNA test that reunited her with her long-lost family.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Melissa Highsmith’s case was one of the oldest missing person cases in the country.

Her life changed forever thanks to a DNA test that reunited her with her long-lost family.

In a sit-down interview with WFAA, Highsmith said, "I feel like I am dreaming, and I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake."

On Aug. 23, 1971, Alta Apantenco advertised for a babysitter and spoke with a supposed sitter by the name of Ruth Johnson, who agreed to pick up 21-month-old Melissa from the family’s apartment building on East Seminary in Fort Worth.

Since Apantenco had to be at work, her roommate handed Melissa to Johnson, who was described as well-dressed and wearing white gloves.

That evening, Johnson never returned little Melissa and could not be reached. Fort Worth police and the FBI were soon involved, but more than 50 years later, very few leads had surfaced.

Police at the time said they discovered no evidence Melissa was harmed and hoped Johnson or whoever had the baby was taking good care of her.

Melissa has been living under the name Melanie, making it a challenge for her family to track her down.

After 51 years, the family finally reunited. Her family credits a 23andme DNA test for bringing them together.

"I’m angry our family was robbed for 51 years,’’ said Melissa.

She invited WFAA into her home to show how she’s adjusting to her new life and coping with the past.

"Everything that happened when I was little, to know I couldn’t get my birth certificate,’’ said Melissa.

At 15, she said, she left home because her stepfather was abusive.

“I wouldn’t have to live such a hard life,’’ said Melissa.

A hard life, living in an RV to this apartment, comfort, she’s surrounded with pictures from the past.

She walked around and showed her apartment, filled with memories, saying "this represents how far I’ve come."

But she has so many questions for the woman she called mom, confronting her.

"It was through [Facebook] Messenger,’’ said Melissa as she read the message.

Melissa Highsmith who was kidnapped as a toddler, 51 years ago confronts the woman she called mom.



We sat down with Melissa in her Ft. Worth home today. This is the message from the woman she called mom. Heartbreaking. @wfaa https://t.co/DVamaSuwiO pic.twitter.com/Kq5AjZjLgO — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) November 29, 2022

Melissa shared the entire message with us:

"An Important/Incredible Story To Tell: Back in 1972, I was a single mom with a young son. Wanted to add a baby girl to our family as soon as possible. I met an older lady who said she had been caring for a relative's baby girl but couldn't any longer. The relative didn't want the baby back & she decided to give her up for $500. She gave me a short back story on the baby. ( parents were both in college & father had gone back to Japan where he was from) I didn't think twice, I thought, this was meant to be. So, the baby who was in her car, was handed over to me. My beautiful baby girl!!! I never heard anything again from the lady or about the baby (I didn't watch news reports or read the paper or I'd have known something was wrong). I saw on FB a few days ago (after 'my dtr' had said she saw it, about a family searching for their daughter/sister for over 50 years!!!! There was a baby picture of 'my baby girl'!!!! I've sent pms to the brother listed on FB & contacted 'my dtr' again, who says she already knew, she was contacted through DNA matching. She told me, 'this will be a nationwide story, so get ready.' I don't know what to do next or what to expect. Please remember this family, the dtr & me in your prayers."

Melissa’s kidnapper may never be charged.

The statute of limitations expired 20 years after her 18th birthday. But she’s looking past that.

"I don’t want charges pressed, I would like answers,’’ said Melissa. Instead, she wants to go visit her and have a heart-to-heart conversation with her to get answers.

"There is nothing greater than mercy and compassion. To me, the strength does not destroy the enemy by bringing them to your table,’’ said John Brown, her husband.