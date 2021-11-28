Matthew McConaughey announces he won't run for Texas governor in 2022

McConaughey made the announcement via a Twitter video.

HOUSTON — Matthew McConaughey announced Sunday that he will not be running for Texas governor in 2022.

It had been rumored for a while that he was going to throw his name in the ring with Gov. Greg Abbott, who has held the position since 2014, Allen West and Beto O'Rourke.

The Texas gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

In his announcement, McConaughey said he had been considering running for Texas governor in an effort to answer the question: "How can I be most useful in this life going forward?"

He said politics is a category of service he has explored. He said he has studied Texas and American politics and has learned a lot.

"We have some problems we need to fix," he said in the video. "Our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing. That we need more trust in our lives. We gotta start shining a light on our shared values. The ones that cross party lines. The ones that build bridges instead of burn them."