Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lauro Cavazos, the first Hispanic to hold a Cabinet post in the U.S., died Tuesday in Concord, Mass. He was 95 years old.
Cavazos, was born in Kingsville, Texas, in 1927 and went on to become president of Texas Tech University from 1980-88.
On Aug. 9, 1988, President Ronald Reagan announced that he would nominate Cavazos to be Secretary of Education, a position Cavazos would hold until his resignation in 1990.
3News confirmed Wednesday that Turcotte Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, Texas, is in the process of making arrangements to bring Cavazos' body back to South Texas for funeral services. We'll keep you updated as details of funeral arrangements become available.
