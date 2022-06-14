Lockdown lifted at JBSA-Lackland reports of shots fired near the base

SAN ANTONIO — Lockdown has been lifted at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the base.
JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base.
This is in the southwest area of the base off Medina Base Road. Military officials say it was near the military working dog area of the base.
Around noon, Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers said the lockdown had been lifted even though teams were still investigating. He said the base's first priority was to ensure the safety and security of the base personnel. He thanked the community for being involved in alerting authorities.
"Given recent events, people are going to be very tuned in to this. So you are going to have multiple inputs, multiple phone calls," Brig. Gen. Driggers said. "And it really is the team's job to come together, evaluate what actually happened, that's why we had the lockdown. To give them the time and space to do that."
San Antonio Police Department led the investigation, saying they did not consider it an active shooter incident. Bexar County Sheriff's Office Special Operations also assisted in the response.
BCSO said no one was injured when shots were fired in the direction of the base. The organization also said there was no threat to the community at this time.
This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.