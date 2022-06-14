Lockdown lifted at JBSA-Lackland reports of shots fired near the base

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Lockdown has been lifted at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the base.

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base.

This is in the southwest area of the base off Medina Base Road. Military officials say it was near the military working dog area of the base.

Around noon, Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers said the lockdown had been lifted even though teams were still investigating. He said the base's first priority was to ensure the safety and security of the base personnel. He thanked the community for being involved in alerting authorities.

"Given recent events, people are going to be very tuned in to this. So you are going to have multiple inputs, multiple phone calls," Brig. Gen. Driggers said. "And it really is the team's job to come together, evaluate what actually happened, that's why we had the lockdown. To give them the time and space to do that."

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

San Antonio Police Department led the investigation, saying they did not consider it an active shooter incident. Bexar County Sheriff's Office Special Operations also assisted in the response.

BCSO said no one was injured when shots were fired in the direction of the base. The organization also said there was no threat to the community at this time.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lackland for reports of shots fired. Reports indicate a suspect fired... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 14, 2022