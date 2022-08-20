'It's a hard day' | Family of missing Lina Sardar Khil mark another month without their daughter

A family spokesperson said there's been a few leads but nothing has led them to find the young girl

SAN ANTONIO — Missing for eight months.

San Antonio police are still searching for 4-year-old Lina Sardar Khil who went missing last year on December 20.

The toddler girl vanished from the playground of the apartment complex where she lived with her family. Lina was 3-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Police told KENS 5 in May that her case has not gone cold and tips are still coming in.

Still, the 20th of each month continues to be a day of despair for the girl's family.

"It's a hard day," said Pamela Allen, a family spokesperson.

Allen said despite efforts made by police and a private investigator from Project Absentis, the little girl remains missing eight months later.

"There's been a few leads that have come in but nothing solid," she said.

Allen said public searches are on pause for now as it's believed Lina is no longer in San Antonio or Texas. Still Allen is big on awareness about the young girl's disappearance. She encourages people to wear buttons with the child's face on it and post her missing flyers.

"We're believing that someone will say something that will lead out to be a good tip." said Allen.

A $250,000 reward is still up for grabs for tips that could lead to where Lina is. A large amount that Allen hopes will eventually lead to answers.

"[Her parents] still hope and pray that one day they'll have this baby in their arms again," she said.

If you have any information about the child's disappearance, the Missing Person Unit's phone number is 210-207-7660. They answer the phone 24 hours a day.