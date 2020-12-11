Infant found with heroin in her system dies at Fort Worth children's hospital

The two-month-old girl was found unresponsive by SAPD officers who responded to the scene in the 2200 block of Webster Street Sunday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed on life support after being found unconscious and testing positive for heroin, has died.

Lee was rushed to Shannon Medical Center early Sunday morning after San Angelo Police Department officers found her unconscious at a home in the 2200 block of Webster Street.

Because of Lee’s declining state and the location of the responding ambulance, officers transported Lee in a patrol vehicle while another officer administered CPR. The attending physician later advised Lee was in cardio-respiratory failure and had medical intervention not occurred when it did, Lee would have died.

Staff also advised officers Lee had injection sites on her extremities and head and tested positive for heroin.

Lee was transported later Sunday to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she remained on life support until doctors pronounced her dead Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Lee’s mother, Destiney Harbour, 21; Lee’s maternal grandmother, Christin Chanelle Bradley, 37; and Bradley's boyfriend, Dustin Wayne Smock, 34, have been charged with first-degree felony injury to child – serious bodily injury.

Harbour is being held on $100,000 bond. Smock is being held on $50,000 bond. Bradley was released Nov. 8, after posting bond.

Lee’s body was sent for autopsy. Results are pending.