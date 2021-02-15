HOUSTON — Early Monday, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state's electric grid, declared the state of Texas at the highest energy emergency level because of lower power supply and high demand due to extreme low temperatures during the winter storm.
LIVE VIDEO: We're streaming KHOU 11 live in the video player on this page with continuing coverage on the wintry weather
Rotating power outages are now underway across the state, and ERCOT says "energy conservation is critical." But many outages are not just caused by the rolling blackouts.
Demand is expected to be a problem throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. ERCOT is asking consumers and businesses to reduce usage as much as possible.
How long do rolling blackouts and rotating outages last — and why is the power still out?
CenterPoint, which serves the Houston area, offers this helpful information: "Most every CenterPoint Energy metered customer will experience a rotating outage. Rotating outages could last from 15 minutes to more than an hour. Depending on the severity of the power generation shortfall, rotating outages may also impact customers more than once, and customers may also experience unplanned outages due to severe weather winter conditions impacting the company’s system."
Austin Energy offered this info to its customers about outages: "Typically last between 10-40 minutes before moving to another circuit but can be longer depending on the event." The outages are "necessary to maintain the reliability of the system."
So why is the power still out? Not just rolling blackouts
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner noted on Monday morning that many are experiencing systemwide power outages across the state, not part of the planned rolling blackouts:
CenterPoint update: you may not have electricity again until after Monday
CenterPoint, which serves the Houston area, has now stated that "Texans’ electricity consumption needs have far surpassed current power generation."
"Unfortunately, if you are a customer who is currently experiencing an outage, you should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day."
Many people, however, have reported their electricity has been out for more than 12 hours. You can join that Facebook conversation here.
Requests from ERCOT to reduce power usage:
- Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
State officials also warn against burn gas appliances inside, as it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
There’s a real possibility of downed power lines, which could be live and dangerous, too. If you see one, you’re urged to call 311.
Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in the state ahead of the forecasted winter storm. He is also requesting a federal emergency declaration that will help with response to the winter storm as well as post-storm road repair.