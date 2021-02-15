CenterPoint is now telling its customers in the Houston area they could be without power for at least the rest of the day Monday.

HOUSTON — Early Monday, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state's electric grid, declared the state of Texas at the highest energy emergency level because of lower power supply and high demand due to extreme low temperatures during the winter storm.

Rotating power outages are now underway across the state, and ERCOT says "energy conservation is critical." But many outages are not just caused by the rolling blackouts.

Demand is expected to be a problem throughout the day Monday and Tuesday. ERCOT is asking consumers and businesses to reduce usage as much as possible.

How long do rolling blackouts and rotating outages last — and why is the power still out?

CenterPoint, which serves the Houston area, offers this helpful information: "Most every CenterPoint Energy metered customer will experience a rotating outage. Rotating outages could last from 15 minutes to more than an hour. Depending on the severity of the power generation shortfall, rotating outages may also impact customers more than once, and customers may also experience unplanned outages due to severe weather winter conditions impacting the company’s system."

Austin Energy offered this info to its customers about outages: "Typically last between 10-40 minutes before moving to another circuit but can be longer depending on the event." The outages are "necessary to maintain the reliability of the system."

So why is the power still out? Not just rolling blackouts

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner noted on Monday morning that many are experiencing systemwide power outages across the state, not part of the planned rolling blackouts:

These are not rolling blackouts. We are dealing with systemwide power outages across the state. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 15, 2021

CenterPoint update: you may not have electricity again until after Monday

CenterPoint, which serves the Houston area, has now stated that "Texans’ electricity consumption needs have far surpassed current power generation."

"Unfortunately, if you are a customer who is currently experiencing an outage, you should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day."

⚠ The Texas electric system is facing an unprecedented power shortage situation due to the extreme winter weather impacting the entire state, including Houston & the region. Texans’ electricity consumption needs have far surpassed current power generation. #houwx #hounews 1/10 — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021

Unfortunately, if you are a customer who is currently experiencing an outage, you should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day. #houwx #hounews 5/10 — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021

Requests from ERCOT to reduce power usage:

Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

State officials also warn against burn gas appliances inside, as it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

There’s a real possibility of downed power lines, which could be live and dangerous, too. If you see one, you’re urged to call 311.