Here's who to contact about your electric bills

Texas officials are investigating the energy rate hikes, but in the meantime here is where to report them.

TEXAS, USA — Amid the winter storm that swept across Texas in mid-February, energy rates skyrocketed as millions sat without power for days on end.

While Gov. Abbott and other Texas officials say they are working on correcting this issue with ERCOT, many Texans are seeing large bills roll in.

According to the Texas Attorney General's website, those with questions about their energy bill can contact the Public Utility Commission or the Office of the Public Utility Council.

The Public Utility Commission has already ordered energy companies not to send out any bill estimates or invoices while the investigation is underway.