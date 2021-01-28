Governor Greg Abbott issues proclamation recognizing Jan. 28, Sexual Assault Survivor's Day in Texas

The day is also meant for Texans to come together to recognize the courage of survivors as well as encourage healing and empowerment.

"Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans. I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice."