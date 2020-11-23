Governor Greg Abbott expresses support for the National Museum of the American Latino Act

The legislation would establish a museum in the Smithsonian Institution in dedication to the preservation and celebration of over 500 years of American Latino history.

“The Latino community is a rich part of our history and culture in America, and that is especially true here in Texas. This legislation would establish an exciting and educational way for Americans across the country to celebrate the Latino community’s heritage and its incredible contributions to our nation. I applaud Senator John Cornyn for leading this effort, and I urge the Senate to move swiftly to vote on and pass the National Museum of the American Latino Act.”