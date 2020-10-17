Governor Greg Abbott announces $296 million in public safety initiatives

Gov. Abbott expresses how nothing is more important than preventing and combatting crime as well as supporting victims and survivors.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors. Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients plays an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas."