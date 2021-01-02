How to watch: Gov. Greg Abbott to give State of the State address on Monday

NewsWest 9 will live stream the event starting at 7 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding Texas' vaccine supply.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to give updates on COVID-19 and other issues facing the Lone Star State during his State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 1.

Abbott is scheduled to give the address at 7 p.m. Monday. KVUE will live stream his address, followed by a response from the Texas Democratic Party, on KVUE.com and KVUE's YouTube channel.

Abbott's address comes amid challenges faced from the coronavirus pandemic – not only in Texas but globally – since early in 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic struck the Lone Star State, more than 2 million Texans have contracted the virus and more than 36,000 people have died statewide.

The address also comes days after it was announced that Austin businesses could return to 75% capacity with an improvement in the area's hospitalization rate. However, should Austin-area COVID-19 hospitalizations again rise above 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to operate at 50% capacity, while elective surgeries would be put on hold.

Last week, Abbott last spoke publicly in Odessa, when he participated in a roundtable discussion on the state's economy as well as the oil and gas industry. The governor heard from oil and gas workers, energy leaders and advocates on the way the state can continue to support the industry and workers amid COVID-19.

He declared that part of being a prosperous state with a good economy was protecting its resources, and that includes the oil and gas industry and its workers. During the press conference, Abbott signed in an executive order to help protect the industry. The order would assist state agencies in filing litigation against federal orders meant to hurt the oil and gas industry.