Former President Bush, First Lady receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Waco hospital

WACO, Texas — Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush received COVID-19 vaccinations at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, the healthcare provider announced via Facebook Thursday afternoon.
"What I'm really looking forward to is going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers stadium with a full stadium," the former president said. "In order to get rid of this pandemic, it's important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated. So, roll up your sleeve and do your part."
The former U.S. leader and his wife primarily live in Dallas, but are known to often visit their ranch in Crawford, just miles outside of Waco.