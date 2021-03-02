FEMA awards Texas $2.5 billion for COVID-19 response

FEMA has awarded Texas an additional $2.5 billion to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The award will go to costs related to the COVID-19 mission, in response to the immediate threat to the health and safety of the general public throughout the state.

The grant is being awarded to Texas following the action taken to provide medical care and transport in support of hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term health care facilities.