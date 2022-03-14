Family of Fort Hood soldier fighting overseas talks about his mission to help Ukraine

One week ago, Fort Hood soldiers left to help NATO forces near Ukraine.

DALLAS — Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will continue tomorrow.

Despite the little signs of progress, Russia continues to strike on Kyiv.

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured after an attack on an apartment building in Ukraine.

One week ago, Fort Hood soldiers left to help NATO forces. On Monday, a family of one of the soldiers talked about the mission and the sacrifices being made.

“It’s just hard, having four kids, and him being gone,” said Byanka Griner.

Griner and her four kids don’t have a choice, other than being strong.

“Trying to stay positive all the time. I’m a seasoned spouse. Everyone has questions all the time” said Griner.

Dad was forced to pick up & leave within72hours.



Their dad is Staff Sgt. Jonathan Griner from @iii_corps. Dad is on the front lines near Ukraine.



Their dad is Staff Sgt. Jonathan Griner from @iii_corps. Dad is on the front lines near Ukraine.

Thank you to the families & their sacrifice. Most importantly, the soldiers who are on the battlefield.

Their father deployed last week to fight overseas.

He’s staff Sgt. Jonathan Griner, who is in the 96th transportation company in Fort Hood. He left one week ago Monday.

Captain Tyson Friar spoke about part of their mission in Germany.

“The heavy equipment transportation company is a highly specialized unit, there aren’t very many that can do what they do in the army,” said Friar.

The division will be moving very heavy equipment that no others can move without being damaged.

The soldiers are getting trained on the equipment and will get positioned on the border of Ukraine to help reassure NATO allies.

“This is a reminder, that we are trained to be ready for this,” said Friar.

But for the families who are making the sacrifice, they try to stay strong by waiting for that daily phone call.

"We heard from him every day since he’s been gone," said Griner.

“To wish everyone a good day,” said Griner.

And hearing dad’s voice: “If I say anything, I start crying,” said Dezzariah Griner, their 13-year-old daughter.