Four dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say; cause remains unknown

Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion Friday night. A fourth victim was found by SAFD on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For the third straight day, the rumble of heavy equipment could be heard at K-Bar Services, the site of a Friday-night explosion that has so far killed four and sparked an arson investigation.

San Antonio Police responded to the southeast-side construction company, around 11:35 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about the blast. Few details have been released in the days since.

Witnesses told investigators someone was working on a gas line in an underground bunker, but authorities are still trying to figure out the cause of the South Presa explosion. Arson investigators on Monday brought in equipment to dig through the rubble left behind by a blast heard and felt for miles.

The city's public works department has provided a team of excavators, while the solid waste team dispatched mechanics.

Day 3 of the search for answers at an explosion site that killed four people #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/tWO06iD5qY — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) December 12, 2022

Many city departments are helping with the search for clues on South Presa where an explosion killed four people Friday night. #KENS5 pic.twitter.com/qZ0UvoDnYa — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) December 12, 2022

Three people were initially confirmed dead by the local medical examiner. The San Antonio Fire Department continued the investigation Sunday morning, when it confirmed an additional fatality.

One of those victims has been identified as Roger Huron, 36. Another has been identified as 28-year-old Ashley Autobee. A 57-year-old man and a 61-year-old man were also found deceased. Their identities have not yet been released, pending notification to their next of kin.

"As investigative operations continued, an additional victim was located, bringing the total to four victims of Friday's explosion," an SAFD spokesperson said Sunday. "Due to the inclement weather on Saturday night, operations were slowed today. Investigators will resume efforts tomorrow morning at the scene continuing to work to determine a cause/origin."

An Animal Care Services spokeswoman said they took in six dogs that survived the blast, five of which have been reunited with their owner, who wasn't on the property at the time of the explosion. The sixth is still in ACS care; officials say it appears to be a stray.

This is a developing story.

Here are aerial images before and after the explosion:

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.