Texas Department of Transportation launch campaign for distracted driving

Distracted driving is the second most common reason why accidents are caused on Texas roads.

ODESSA, Texas — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and in efforts to keep Texans safe on the road, the Texas Department of Transportation is educating people on safe driving with their #EndTheStreakTX campaign.

Whether it may be texting or talking on the phone distractions while driving can be anything.

In 2020, the state of Texas experienced 1 in 5 crashes that were all caused by distracted driving, leaving 364 people killed and 2,200 injured.

Odessa TXDOT Public Information Officer, Gene Powell, says, "#endthestreakTX, it's a campaign we have going and we're trying to get a zero in a day you know the Texas transportation commission has adopted the zero that we have zero fatalities on Texas road by 2050."

The campaign urges Texans to put their phones down and their eyes up on the road to remain safe.

"It's for the safety of you and your family and for the people driving around you and that's what the focus is for TXDOT start the safety we don't want people hurt on our roads we don't people killed on our roads and distracted driving can easily lead to those things," says Powell.

Being on your phone aren't the only causes of distracted driving, things like eating or even fixing your makeup can become distractions.

"Reading a book I've seen yelling at the kids in the backseat playing with the radio or anything that keeps your attention from the road 100% of the time is distracted driving," says Powell.

Powell says, "it becomes a personal decision you have to decide you have to decide to pay attention to the road you have to decide to put the phone down you have to decide that driving deserves 100% of your attention and that's the only way to protect yourself or protect your family and protect your property."