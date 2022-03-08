'Worst smell I ever smelled' | What drivers had to say after truck spilled cow intestines all over a Houston road

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Residents in one north Houston neighborhood are holding their breath, literally, after Houston city officials say a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before," said Tahj Scott. "This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

Scott says she had to pick up her little daughter Teigan from daycare. She drove right through the mess.

“It’s indescribable and I should have a mask on like you right now," Scot saidt. “Ended up pulling up to her daycare and got out of my car and couldn’t figure out what that bad scent was. Walked back out with her and stuff was hanging from the bottom of the car and flies were swarming.”

City officials say cow intestines littered the corner of Hardy Street and Cavalcade Street. Someone called in the stench around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s horrible," said Jerry Benoit. "Most people are walking around gagging.”

Benoit says the city quickly cleaned up the mess, but the horrible smell is sticking around.

“Yeah it going to be here awhile," said Benoit. "It’s going to linger a little bit.”