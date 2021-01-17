Congressman August Pfluger and Republican Study Committee introduces new bill to restore trust in elections

Congressman August Pfluger and members of the Republican Study Committee has introduced a new piece of legislation to restore the trust in elections.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman August Pfluger and members of the Republican Study Committee has introduced a new piece of legislation to restore the trust in elections.

The Save Democracy Act, written by Pfluger and endorsed by the Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks along with other members of the RSC, is being introduced in an effort to build the community's trust that their vote will be counted during elections.

Congressman Pfluger says that it is imperative Congress moves to restore faith in the democratic process.

“The people of the 11th District of Texas demand secure and transparent elections. In that effort, I am proud to support the Save Democracy Act to address key failures in our electoral system including voter registration, ballot casting, and ballot counting. It is imperative that Congress moves to restore the faith in our democratic process and bring election certitude to every American.”

The introduction of the Save Democracy Act is said to enhance federal election integrity by addressing voter registration, the casting of ballots, and the tabulation of ballots.

The bill would prohibit or reform current practices by:

Voter Registration:

Prohibiting automatic voter registration for federal elections.

Requiring voter citizenship verification to register to vote in federal elections.

Requiring full Social Security Numbers (SSN) to register to vote in federal elections.

Requiring federal courts to notify state election officials when an individual is excused from jury duty because they are not a citizen.

Casting of Ballots:

Prohibiting states from sending out unrequested absentee ballots for federal elections.

Barring anyone other than the voter, an election official, or the post office from submitting a ballot to a polling location during federal elections.

Prohibiting use of public ballot collection boxes in federal elections.

Requiring that absentee ballots be received by the close of election day for federal elections.

Requiring a voter to provide proof of I.D. for absentee voting and in-person voting in federal elections, creating equal treatment for all ballots.

Requiring voters to produce a matching SSN printed on their ballot in federal elections. Additionally, requires election officials to cross-check the SSN on a ballot with the voter’s registration and submit such data to Congress.

Maintaining current protections for military and overseas voters.

Tabulation of Ballots: