Landgraf files bill to empower taxpayers

The State Representative also hopes to increase transparency in debt elections.

AUSTIN, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) filed a house bill on Monday to increase transparency in debt elections and empower taxpayers.

House bill 664 would require any ballot measure of approval of bonds and debts to be submitted to the taxpayers and voters in a November election.

The press release says that there has been a correlation between an increase in government debt and rising property taxes over the last decade.

“By requiring debt elections to be on the ballot in November when turnout is highest, HB 664 will ensure more voters have a chance to consider whether or not they want their local governments to take on more debt,” Landgraf says.

The bill will be discussed at the 87th Texas Legislative session on January 12, 2021.