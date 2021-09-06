BREAKING: JBSA-Lackland under active shooter lockdown

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is under an active shooter lockdown.
The base is reportedly on lockdown as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. KENS 5 reached out for details. Public Affairs did confirm the lockdown, but has not provided further information.
The San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 they are handling the incident, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office is assisting with patrolling around Lackland.
JBSA-Lackland confirmed the lockdown on their Twitter:
We have a KENS 5 crew at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
