Big Tex gets a big makeover in Boerne

The 55-foot-tall greeter at one of the state's biggest events made his way to south Texas in pieces over the last few months.

BOERNE, Texas — In these stressful times, we could all use a little rest and relaxation. That's why a certain iconic 55-foot tall cowboy is taking a break in Boerne.

The man, the myth, the legend—you might know him as Big Tex. The official greeter of the State Fair of Texas is spending some time away from Dallas. He's traveled a couple hundred miles south, where he's getting a little work done.

Big Tex has welcomed millions of guests to one of the state's biggest annual events. As the face of the fair, it's important for him to look his best.

Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of operations at the State Fair of Texas, said they've been driving Big Tex down in pieces over the last few months.

"He's getting a makeover a little bit," Fitzgerald said. "Actually brought his other hand, his left hand down here today when I came!"

SRO Associates brought the world's tallest cowboy back to life after he caught fire in 2012. Now, he's back in the care of their team for some regular maintenance.

"You know, there are no blueprints for making a 55-foot tall cowboy. You can't just go out and buy one," Fitzgerald said. "SRO has been our partner and we knew they were up for the task."

Big Tex can blink, wink, turn his head and point. Fitzgerald said they're making some mechanical changes so it's easier for him to run. He'll also come home with a new hat and a "fresh face."

"A spa treatment, as you'd say," Fitzgerald said. "We're bringing him back to new."

Fitzgerald said half a dozen people are working on Big Tex daily. He expects to bring him home in late August.

He'll be ready for the event in 2021 and Fitzgerald said you may even see the friendly Texan sooner.

"There's a pretty good shot Big Tex might just stand," Fitzgerald said.