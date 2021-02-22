An additional 31 Texas counties have been approved for major disaster declaration, Abbott announces

Gov. Abbott said additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the state continues to receive information on damage from the winter storm.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional 31 Texas counties to be added to the President's major disaster declaration.

Originally, only 77 counties were approved for the disaster declaration, although Abbott said he requested all 254 counties within Texas be given an opportunity to apply for federal assistance through FEMA.

The additional 31 counties are:

Anderson

Austin

Bosque

Bowie

Burnet

Cherokee

Colorado

Erath

Fannin

Freestone

Gonzales

Grayson

Gregg

Harrison

Hill

Houston

Hunt

Jackson

Jim Wells

Jones

Limestone

Lubbock

Medina

Milam

Navarro

Rusk

Taylor,

Tom Green

Val Verde

Washington

Wood

"I thank FEMA for their swift approval of these additional counties and for their continued partnership as we ensure Texans have access to relief following the winter storm," said Gov, Abbott. "I urge Texans to use the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool so that the state can continue to identify damages and fight for the crucial assistance that our communities need."

If you reside in any of the counties approved by FEMA, you can begin applying for help online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

Gov. Abbott said additional counties will continue to be re-requested as the State of Texas continues to receive information reported from individuals who have suffered damage from the winter storm.