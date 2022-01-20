14-year-old at center of Austin-area Amber Alert located, suspect in custody

The alert was issued Thursday night. On Friday, police said she was located.

AUSTIN, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued Thursday night for a 14-year-old from Buda, who police believed was abducted, has been discontinued.

The Austin Police Department reports that suspect Hector Avila, 28, has been taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

Avila was described as a Hispanic man that is 4-feet and 9-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Authorities initially believed the girl was in grave or immediate danger. Her last known location was in Austin on Jan. 20.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD at 512-974-6880.