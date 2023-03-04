Gonzales girl at center of Amber Alert found safe; man in custody

She was found in Tarrant County, several counties away from the south Texas city police said she disappeared from.

GONZALES, Texas — Authorities say the 12-year-old Gonzales girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon was found safe several counties away, and an unidentified 19-year-old man taken into custody in connection with her disappearance.

Police had previously said the girl was last seen last Friday night before she was found in Tarrant County. Officials with the Gonzales Police Department thanked Texas DPS, Texas Rangers, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in their search efforts.

Police previously said the girl was believed to be "in grave or immediate danger." She will soon be reunited with her mother. The details of her relationship with the suspect were not immediately made clear.

