The 13-year-old was reported missing out of Honey Grove. Authorities say she was found in Arlington.

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say.

The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have confirmed that the teen has been found safe about 100 miles away in Arlington.

This story will be updated with more information when provided.